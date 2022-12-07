Being a leader during uncertain economic times can be challenging. Learn from Credit Karma’s CEO, Kenneth Lin, how he successfully grew a business during the 2008 recession and how you can do the same today. Register now →

Transparency and simplicity about the credit industry, especially in a world of financial uncertainty, is exactly what Kenneth Lin’s goal was when he launched Credit Karma in 2007. Best known for pioneering free credit scores, the platform offers everything related to a person’s financial goals, from identity monitoring, credit cards, and loans — all for free. Now an Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) company, Credit Karma serves over 120 million people across the U.S., U.K., and Canada – including almost half of all U.S. millennials. In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Lin talks with series host Jason Nazar about how he's led the company from a team of three to 1,500 employees. Other topics include:

The road less traveled: Acquisition over IPO--why IPO isn't the only exit to consider

Learning lessons: 2008 recession and 2020 pandemic

Protecting jobs: Leading a company through economic uncertainty

Disrupting consumer finance: Building consumer-first tools to bridge the gap

About The Speakers

Prior to founding Credit Karma in 2007 as its CEO, Kenneth Lin founded Multilytics Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency that actively managed more than $40 million a year in online marketing dollars for clients such as Wells Fargo, Liberty Mutual and eBay. He has a B.A. in mathematics and economics from Boston University. He was selected to join the esteemed Aspen Institute’s Henry Crown Fellows in 2018.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. He was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his BA from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University.