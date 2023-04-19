Meet the producer and host of Entrepreneur TV’s show, “Uncensored Crypto” and get your questions answered about cryptocurrency, decentralized currencies, Web3 and more.

Originally aired Apr 19, 2023

Ask questions about cryptocurrency, decentralized currencies, Web3 and more with the producer and host of EntrepreneurTV’s show “Uncensored Crypto”. Micael Hearne’s mission is to remove the mystery from “crypto”, so investors can profit, and the future of currency can be streamlined for a global market. Stream the conversation live on 4/19/23 at 2:00p ET

About the Speaker:

Michael Hearne is a serial entrepreneur with a history of breaking the boundaries of innovation. His career has run the gamut from being a transformational CEO, to “growth hacking” revenue for 9-figure clients, and bringing innovative media-based business models to web3. In his current role as Founder and CEO of Decentral Publishing, Michael focuses on IMPACT. He started the company out of a passion to make a difference, and to solve real problems, in the real world, through web3 technology.

His docuseries “Uncensored Crypto” shares the hidden story of how web3 and decentralization will reshape every area of our lives. Like Uber did the taxi industry, web3 is disrupting centuries old industries, and creating tremendous opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs to grow massive wealth by doing really good things.

His mission is to remove the mystery from “crypto”, so investors can profit. So entrepreneurs are inspired. And so he can play a role in architecting a better future for humanity.