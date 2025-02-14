Future of Restaurants

It's not an easy time to be in the restaurant industry. But all around us, people are responding in inspiring ways.



New, emerging technologies allow restaurateurs to serve their customers and staff in the best ways possible. Menus are expanding and becoming even more inventive, changing the course of culinary culture and the business behind it. And although many diners said they plan to cut spending, they're still standing by the community establishments they know and love.

Are you ready for what's ahead in 2025? Find out what your customers want — and what others in the industry are planning this year — in the Future of Restaurants report. From adding deals and discounts to perfecting your tech stack, the insights here can help you plan what's next.

Complete the form below to access this report.