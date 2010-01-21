Franchises

What are my rights if I purchased a franchise that didn't have a license in my state?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It sounds like you have multiple challenges to deal with. First is the licensing issue--there are 14 states that require franchise companies to register with the state prior to selling franchises and if you are in one of those states and the company was not registered you have fairly strong recourse to try to get all your money back.

You also have issues with lack of support from the franchise company--though without reviewing the franchise contract it is not apparent what support was promised so this may be a breach of contract issue or it may just be a bad business practices issue.

Finally, it seems you would like to continue in the business as an independent operator but have a non-compete in place that may affect your ability or right to do so.

You need some good legal advice. My suggestion is that you contact an experienced franchise attorney and tell your story. Most attorneys will do the initial consultation with you for free and if your case is strong they will often take the case on a contingency basis if you can't afford to pay them up front for their assistance.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees