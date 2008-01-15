My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Still Riding the Wave of Success

We talked with twin sisters Izzy and Coco Tihanyi to find out how their business has changed since we featured Surf Diva in our first Xtreme Entrepreneurs profile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For twin sisters and business partners Izzy and Coco Tihanyi, change has been a very good thing. In the two years since we last spoke with them, the owners of Surf Diva--a surf school and line of surf apparel for women and girls--have seen their dreams of expansion become reality. Their Costa Rican surf camp now is being offered for 8 months of the year, and their Australian camp makes its debut on March 9.

But despite substantial growth, Izzy and Coco are still hanging loose. "We've always dreamed big," says Izzy. "This is our dream. We're amazed by it."

This year, the divas celebrate 12 years in business. It all started when Izzy, short for Isabelle, began surfing at 8 years old. While studying at the University of California, San Diego, she began surfing competitively and teaching the sport to others. Coco, short for Caroline, shares the same love for the ocean, though her background is in business and communication.

Surf DivasThe sisters have combined their passion for surfing and educating others about ocean preservation with their La Jolla, California-based surf camp and clothing boutique. Though Izzy and Coco won't release specific sales figures, they say they've increased sales by about 15 percent each year.

The surfers now are focusing on their boutique and developing new programs and other camp locations, as well as corporate team building events that draw employees from across the country. In California, they're planning on expanding Surf Diva into the Los Angeles area, perhaps Malibu or Santa Monica, by summer 2008. And several new items are making their debut at the shop, including a new collection of rashguards and "booty shorts" to prevent lost bikini bottoms.

Both sisters say it's important for them to be careful about the opportunities they get involved with when it comes to franchising in the future. "We're in the process of evaluating different opportunities," says Coco. "It's a lengthy process. We're talking with a company in Japan, but we're in no rush."

Lately, the divas have noticed an interesting trend creeping into their lessons--men. "Women are the future of surfing!" exclaims Izzy. "Now guys are coming to us for lessons." Surf Diva has had so many requests that they've started a program geared toward men called "Guys on the Side," which offers private and group lessons for boys and men. "Guys like learning from girls. They buy certificates for their dads and boyfriends," says Coco.

As for the men in their lives, Coco and Izzy are both happily married with children. Izzy recently welcomed her first child, daughter Annabelle, while Coco is mom to 3-year-old Diego. "We're extreme moms," says Coco.

Being sisters and business partners after 12 years means plenty of time spent together, both at work and at play. "We don't want to separate [work and personal time]," says Izzy. "We love what we do; it's fun to bring it home."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start