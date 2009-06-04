Find Out How to Do (Almost) Anything at WikiHow

Technology

Learn where to find thousands of tech manuals on WikiHow.
More and more these days, I find myself wanting to learn new things (probably a byproduct of turning 40) and wanting to save money on other things (definitely a byproduct of the financiapocalypse).
Consequently, I'm spending more and more time at WikiHow, which could best be described as a how-to encyclopedia, Wikipedia-style.

The site has amassed thousands of how-to manuals, authored by your fellow humans, covering an endless range of subjects. In the Computers and Electronics section alone, for example, you'll find guides ranging from Bypass DRM-Enabled Music to Make Laptop Screens Readable Outdoors. Good stuff, right?

Of course, the scope and quality of the information varies widely--not everything on WikiHow is gold. (Indeed, when you're in the market for computer-specific how-tos, you should always look to PC World first. Yeah, that's right, I said it!)

In fact, I dare say the site does better with non-techie stuff, like How to Unclog a Toilet and How to Make Focaccia Bread. Obviously you can find similar info at plumbing- and cooking-oriented sites, but thebeauty of WikiHow is the way you can browse the guides to find something that piques your interest.

Of course, you can search the library as well, and, if you're feeling informative, create a how-to of your own. All told, Wiki-How is a must-bookmark.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy.

