Find Out How to Do (Almost) Anything at WikiHow

June 4, 2009 2 min read

Brought to you by PCWorld



More and more these days, I find myself wanting to learn new things (probably a byproduct of turning 40) and wanting to save money on other things (definitely a byproduct of the financiapocalypse).

Consequently, I'm spending more and more time at WikiHow, which could best be described as a how-to encyclopedia, Wikipedia-style.



The site has amassed thousands of how-to manuals, authored by your fellow humans, covering an endless range of subjects. In the Computers and Electronics section alone, for example, you'll find guides ranging from Bypass DRM-Enabled Music to Make Laptop Screens Readable Outdoors. Good stuff, right?



Of course, the scope and quality of the information varies widely--not everything on WikiHow is gold. (Indeed, when you're in the market for computer-specific how-tos, you should always look to PC World first. Yeah, that's right, I said it!)



In fact, I dare say the site does better with non-techie stuff, like How to Unclog a Toilet and How to Make Focaccia Bread. Obviously you can find similar info at plumbing- and cooking-oriented sites, but thebeauty of WikiHow is the way you can browse the guides to find something that piques your interest.