Beware the 'Shiny Stuff' Seduction

Don't blow your startup budget on unnecessary bells and whistles.

June 10, 2009 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What could be better than starting your own business, getting everything you ever wanted to do your job properly and being king of your own über-equipped office empire? Simple: still being king next year--instead of loading your expensive toys into the back of a "Bailiffs and Bust Co." moving van. You won't blow your budget on champagne-powered Porsches for "client meetings," but it's important to control some far more sensible sounding spending suggestions.



In the recession, many professionals are going into business for themselves, taking the chance to break free of everything that annoyed them in corporate culture--one of the most famous frustrations being the hoops you have to jump through to buy extra equipment. But small business bankruptcies are booming: over 43,000 small US businesses filed last year. That number is up 54 percent from 2007, which was up from 2006 and you might have noticed this year isn't bucking the trend. This isn't time to thumb through the shiny new hardware catalogues--hitch those thumbs in your tightened belt instead.



Equipping a new office is a fine line between being on Wall Street and a kid in a candy store: you don't want your brand new business to fail because of penny-pinching, but every cent spent is taken out of the pile keeping your company alive until it's profitable. The worst example of stupid startup spending was the dot com kaboom--in fact, the worst example of pretty much everything an entrepreneur tries to avoid is embodied there. Businesses like Boo, Clickmango, Sportal, and far too many silly-sounding words to mention burned through billions without any result, and when the collectors arrived they carted out everything from ping-pong tables to double-decker beanbags.



Obviously you won't make the same mistakes, but how can you avoid more intelligent errors? What questions should you be asking every time you're about to be invoiced?