At the Peak of Success

Cathedral Ridge Winery overlooks Mount Hood and Mount Adams in Hood River, Oregon.
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Hood River, Oregon

Making its mark on the stunningly beautiful Columbia River Gorge, Cathedral Ridge Winery captures rave reviews including Wine Press Northwest's 2007 Oregon Winery of the Year. Founded in 1985 as the second winery in Hood River, Cathedral Ridge Winery, originally Flerchinger Vineyards, sits high atop a ridge overlooking the Columbia Gorge with Mount Hood and Mount Adams gleaming in the distance. In 2003, Robb Bell purchased these unique vineyards. As his own cellarmaster, he opened the doors to the modern Cathedral Ridge Winery named after the striking knife-edge ridge running off the Northwest summit of Mount Hood. This impressive ridgeline is known to climbers as difficult to find, but worth the trip. Robb expresses this same passion in his wines.

Robb's winemaking vision placed an increased focus on reds especially Bordeaux and Rhône varieties, with a bit of Pinot Noir and Zinfandel. In order to create superb, handcrafted wines, Robb invited fourth-generation Californian winemaker Michael Sebastiani to begin blending and retained Lonnie Wright, of The Pines Vineyard and Winery, as the winery's grape specialist. The impact was immediate and outstanding. Cathedral Ridge Winery received award-winning recognition as well as a strong following.

The extraordinary microclimate of the Columbia Gorge allows almost every variety of grape to ripen to perfection within 25 miles of the winery. In order to get great fruit into every bottle, grapes are picked ever-so-slightly less ripe to control alcohol levels, oak is used as a mellowing variable and not a taste, and wines are very low in sulfites. Wines spin out black cherries, blackberries, raspberries, dark plums, and acai berries. Rich in flavor, some reviews of Cathedral Ridge wines have esteemed them "perfect."

Tastings are held either in the tasting room or enjoyed in picnic seating on the lawn backed by mountain views. Cathedral Ridge Winery simply pours plenty of reasons to keep coming back.

What to Buy:
'07; Pinot Noir Slightly spicy, cherry, hints of vanilla and plum $26
'06; Bordheauxd Red Blend, coffee, chocolate, jammed berries $26
'06; Cabernet Sauvignon Ripe cherry, currant, spice, pleasing tannins $32
'06; Syrah Peppery, bold blackberry, expressive finish $32

Contact:
541.386.2882; Fax: 541.386.5363
www.cathedralridgewinery.com
4200 Post Canyon Dr.
Hood River, OR 97031
Tasting Room Open Daily 11-6

Getting There:
From I-84 exit West Hood River (Exit 62), turn right on Country Club Rd., then left on Post Canyon Dr.

