Variety is the Spice of Life

At Wagner Vineyards, the art of cultivation has been perfected with over 250 acres of grapes, find the perfect wine for your palate here.
2 min read
Variety is the Spice of Life

Wagner Vineyards
Lodi, New York

Bill Wagner, founder of Wagner Vineyards, has long been respected as a pioneer grape grower, vintner, restaurateur, and most recently, microbrewer in the Finger Lakes region. He started the winery on the eastern slope of Seneca Lake 30 years ago. Today, due to the talents of four generations of Wagners and the esteemed winemaking team of John Herbert and Ann Raffetto, Wagner Vineyards cultivates 250 acres of grapes and produces 50,000 cases of estate wine each year. They focus on the production of a full range of award-winning Riesling wines (dry, semi-dry, sweet, and Riesling Ice) complemented by an impressive list of Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, ice wines, and blends.
The winery is also the site of The Ginny Lee Café, offering guests the chance to enjoy Wagner wines along with fine cuisine and spectacular views. And all summer long, the brewery deck is the place to go for live entertainment, great wine, food, and Bill Wagner's other libation, craft-brewed beer. A visit to Wagner's offers something for visitors of all interests and the portfolio offers something for wine drinkers of all tastes.

What to Buy:
'07 Riesling Semi-Dry Medium-bodied, fresh peach, lively citrus $12.99
'07 Riesling Dry Citrus, peach, mineral, crisp finish $12.99
'07 Meritage Berry, black cherry, dark chocolate $22.99

Contact:
607.582.6450;
Fax: 607.582.6446
www.wagnervineyards.com
9322 State Rte. 414
Lodi, NY 14860
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
Located on State Rte 414 just south of Lodi.

