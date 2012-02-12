Entrepreneurs

My Top 10 List: Online Entrepreneur Craig Newmark

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Internet entrepreneur Craig Newmark created Craigslist, which reinvented the want ads. As he explains, "In 1995 I started helping my friends out by putting stuff together online about events in San Francisco. That project became Craigslist -- but who knew? Now we're one of the 10 most-visited English-language web platforms on the planet."

Newmark's latest project is Craigconnects, an online hub dedicated to charities and nonprofits. The site launched in 2011 as a place where people doing philanthropic work can find people who want to help.

"I'd like to build a way for people doing good work to connect, to learn from each other, protect each other," he says, "and then I want to get out of their way."

Newmark shares his personal Top 10 list for 2012 with SecondAct:

What Are You...

1. Working on: Real support in a number of areas, including vets and military families; voter protection; restoring trust in the press by restoring fact-checking; multiple uses of technology for the common good

2. Reading: About six books per month, mostly science fiction (I'm a nerd), detective fiction, and history

3. Watching: News: Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert. The Simpsons, Downton Abbey, Justified, 30 Rock, and more. (I like TV.)

4. Listening to: Leonard Cohen (new album, Old Ideas, is just out!)

5. Browsing: Social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc.); tech news (Google News, Techmeme, etc.); general news (Huffington Post, etc.)

6. Following on Twitter: many people, friends and family, also social media experts, like Beth Kanter, Chris Brogan, Brian Solis, Danah Boyd

7. Inspired by: Leonard Cohen

8. Imagining: (I have no vision)

9. Challenged by: my own limitations; also, I don't understand the dirty tricks that bad actors will try.

10. Adding to my bucket list in 2012: I need a much bigger phone/tablet to get work done.

