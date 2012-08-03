Entrepreneurs

Herzog Wine Cellars Pairs Wines With Zagat-Rated Gourmet Food

Situated at the gateway to Central Coast wine country, amid the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, Herzog Wine Cellars has a winemaking legacy that stretches back nine generations. For the first six generations, the Herzog family produced award-winning quality wines in their native Czechoslovakia. When the family moved to the United States in 1948, they brought with them their craft.

Today, the winery makes wine under two separate labels: Baron Herzog and Herzog Wine Cellars, with Joe Hurliman as winemaker for both brands. Joe sources select vineyards in California’s highest regarded appellations, including Alexander Valley, Chalk Hill, Clarksburg, the Edna Valley, Monterey, the Russian River Valley, and Lodi. Only the best fruits from the chosen vineyards are brought to the winery, where Joe masterfully creates inspiring blends of color, aroma and flavor to craft the wines. The resulting portfolio receives high accolades and praise, year after year.

Herzog Wine Cellars is located in an industrial park just north of Los Angeles. The impressive 77,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to fine winemaking, wine education and more. Besides wine tasting, visitors can take a self-guided tour giving them a bird’s-eye view of Herzog’s cellar, barrel room and bottling line. There’s also a fascinating exhibit of relics and mementos that depict the rich history of the Herzog family.

Tierra Sur, a five-star Zagat-rated gourmet restaurant is also on site. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant serves a seasonal menu that’s inspired by fresh ingredients from local farms. Many menu items are cooked outdoors over a wood-fired grill and all pair perfectly with Herzog’s many wonderful wines. Tierra Sur hosts many special dinners, including three-course prix fixe meals, wine pairing adventures, and blind tasting challenges.

With a strong winemaking lineage, excellent wines, intriguing displays and a five-star restaurant -- all an easy drive north of Los Angeles -- Herzog Wine Cellars is an ideal destination for anyone who wants to broaden their appreciation of fine wine and cuisine.

WHAT TO BUY
’09 Special Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Anderson Valley: Blackberry, licorice, mocha $38
’09 PS#2 Petite Sirah Second Edition: Violets, black raspberry, juicy black fruits, raspberry, hints of spice $32
’10 Late Harvest White Riesling: Dried apricot, pineapple, baked apple, intense honey $20

CONTACT
805.983.1560
info@herzogwinecellars.com
herzogwinecellars.com
TASTING
Tasting Room Open Sun–Thur 11–9,
Fri 11–4
3201 Camino Del Sol
Oxnard, CA 93030

SPECIAL NOTES
Five-star restaurant, corporate events, culinary events, gift boutique, winemaker on site

