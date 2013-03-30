Technology

Why Apple's iPhone Might Be the Most Hacked Mobile Device

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The same platforms which helped give Apple its rise have also contributed to its rising vulnerability.

This month, web security company SourceFire issued a report called "25 Years of Vulnerabilities" that charted the Critical Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) of various software and mobile devices.

A CVE is "the international standard for vulnerability numbering or identification" security companies use to chart exploits.

In the report, the company previously known for its near-impenetrability looks like its debut platform, the iPhone, is also its most hackable.

Sourcefire detected 210 CVE's, compared to Android's 24.

But it could also just be the popularity.

From the report:

Why Apples iPhone Might be the Most Hacked Mobile Device
Image credit: SourceFire

While one may argue that the increase in CVEs is due to the increased popularity of the phone over the years, Android, the current market leader for mobile phone operating systems, has actually received fewer CVEs in 2012 than it did in 2011, even though it had explosive growth in market share.

ZDNet's Ellyne Phneah talked to Yves Younan, senior research engineer at SourceFire's Vulnerabilities Research Team and author of the report, who said that the combination of popularity and invulnerability of Apples iTunes with the sheer consumer share of iPhone mobile devices led hackers to focus on penetrating the device.

From ZDNet:

With Android devices, cybercriminals see less reason to look for vulnerabilities to penetrate smartphones, he added. Android's open platform already easily opens up for third party and malicious apps to be easily created for users to download, he explained.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work

Technology

How to Automate Technology to Help Run Your Businesses