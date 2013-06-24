Finance

Entrepreneur Puts a Revolutionary Spin on Electric Motorcycles

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Managing Editor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Tesla's Elon Musk gets credit for inspiring the character Tony Stark from Iron Man, but some say Daniel Kim of Lit Motors is more deserving. "Unlike Musk, Dan can actually build stuff," says investor Ted Loh. "We'll probably see him flying around in an Iron Man suit one day because he just decided to build one."

Such praise comes thanks to Kim's San Francisco-based startup and its groundbreaking take on the motorcycle, the electric C-1. Lit Motors has pulled in more than $1 million in angel funding from Loh and other engineering-minded investors, attracted by Kim's use of dual stabilizing gyroscopes that keep the bike upright on two wheels, whether it's stopped at a traffic light or broadsided by a pickup truck at 35 miles per hour. "There's nothing new behind the concept," Kim says. "Think of a spinning top and how it stays upright when it's bumped. It's common sense; I just applied it to a motorcycle."

Lit MotorsThe enclosed motorcycle (Kim refers to it as "driving your helmet") is powered by an 8 KwH lithium battery pack that takes about a dollar's worth of electricity to fully charge, for a range of more than 150 miles. The bike has a top speed of 120 mph and sports-car-like acceleration.

Lit Motors has more than 600 pre-orders for the $24,000 bike, which qualifies for up to $6,000 in tax credits for its energy efficiency, allowing it to compete on price with high-end BMW and Harley-Davidson rides.

A former Land Rover mechanic who studied physics and biology at Reed College, architecture at UC Berkeley and industrial design and sustainable transportation at Rhode Island School of Design, Kim started Lit in 2010, a year after he graduated. As he sees it, his diverse background is an asset. "The likelihood that anyone in the automotive world can be the vehicle architect, program developer, CEO, mechanical engineer and actually build a car is rare," he says.

Loh, who formerly worked in operations at Facebook, agrees that Kim's unique abilities are key to his success. Loh poured an undisclosed amount of money into Lit Motors in 2012 because "there are so many applications for his gyros, like car manufacturers licensing it to make SUVs that can't roll over," he says. "If it catches on as a widely used safety feature, it'll be huge."

Kim claims that in recent months, several well-known international transportation and tech companies have inquired about licensing his gyro system. (He declined to name them.) He welcomes the interest but refuses to lose sight of his goal: manufacturing the first run of 1,000 C-1s and getting them on the road--and securing $10 million in funding to help him scale up production to do just that.

When asked whether San Francisco is the optimal place to build motorcycles, Kim responds, "Yes, for now. I see a need for the C-1 every day I go to work, and that keeps me focused."

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation