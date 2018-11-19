Elon Musk

Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)
Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants
Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

The Tesla chief also tackled that pot smoking incident.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule
Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule

The documents said it planned to produce 7,000 Model SUVs a week at its Gigafactory 1.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
'That Was Not Appropriate Behavior': NASA Roasted Elon Musk for Smoking Weed Live on the Internet
'That Was Not Appropriate Behavior': NASA Roasted Elon Musk for Smoking Weed Live on the Internet

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's smoking weed on a livestreamed podcast in September "was not appropriate behavior," according to The Atlantic.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel

It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars
Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars

Recent breakthroughs could make it realistic.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Elon Musk Predicted Artificial Intelligence Would Be 'Seriously Dangerous' by 2019. How Close Is That to Reality?
Elon Musk Predicted Artificial Intelligence Would Be 'Seriously Dangerous' by 2019. How Close Is That to Reality?

Whether you are worried about human-like AI or eagerly awaiting it, I believe the kind of technology we see in the movies is a century or more away.
Byron Reese | 5 min read
60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real
60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel
Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel

The digging machine emerged at 'O'Leary Station' in Los Angeles.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space
60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

Here are three thing entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
