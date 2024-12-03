Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Tesla Cybertruck Factory Workers Reportedly Told 'You Do Not Need to Report to Work' for 3 Days This Week According to a memo first viewed by Business Insider, Tesla factory workers in Austin were reportedly told to stay home Tuesday through Thursday.

By Erin Davis

Factory workers on the Cybertruck line at Tesla's Austin plant were reportedly told to take three days off this week starting Tuesday, according to a memo first viewed by Business Insider.

"On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week (Dec. 3-5), you do not need to report to work," the memo said.

The memo also reportedly told workers they'd be paid for the full day of their shifts if scheduled. The reason for the unexpected days off was not disclosed, and Tesla did not respond to BI's request for comment.

Could it be a holiday gift from CEO Elon Musk, a champion of in-office work who favors "hardcore" employees who sleep under their desks when needed? Most likely, no.

Workers told BI that schedules have varied since October and that overtime was once the norm at the company, and now they feel "lucky to get 40 hours."

According to a memo viewed by the outlet in April, Tesla also cut hours for Cybertruck production line workers, at that time.

Tristar Media/Getty Images

    The Cybertruck electric vehicle was unveiled in 2019 and initially received around two million reservations, per Electrek's data.

    BI reports that "several" buyers who made reservations for the vehicle later than most have received their trucks, which, the outlet notes, could be "a sign that Tesla may be going through its reservation list faster than expected."

    Electrek also reports that on Monday, Tesla lowered its leasing prices to $899 for 36 months with $7,500 down for the AWD vehicle and $999 for 36 months with $7,500 down for the Tri-motor Cyberbeast.

