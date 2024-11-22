Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

The Two Richest People in the World Are Fighting on Social Media Again Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk had a new, contentious exchange on X.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk threw accusations at Jeff Bezos on X on Thursday, but Bezos denied the report.
  • The two tech leaders have a history of contentious exchanges on social media.
  • Musk and Bezos are the first and second richest people in the world, respectively.
Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Earlier this week, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos got into a public disagreement on X, the platform Musk owns, about comments Bezos allegedly said about President-elect Donald Trump. Though Bezos denies making the remarks.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk wrote on Thursday in a post viewed more than 44 million times (according to X) at the time of writing.

Related: Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Are Oldest Children. Firstborns Often Have 2 Leadership Traits That Help Them Succeed in Business.

Bezos replied to the post, stating "Nope. 100% not true" to which Musk responded, "Well, then, I stand corrected."

Musk and Bezos are two of the most powerful people in the world, with a combined net worth of over half a trillion dollars. Bezos is the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $226 billion while Musk takes the top spot with a net worth of $331 billion.

But that hasn't stopped the two tech titans from squabbling it out on social media.

Musk (left) and Bezos (right). Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Musk leads space exploration company SpaceX and Bezos is the head of rival firm Blue Origin. Since 2004, the two companies have gotten into patent battles, spats over talent, and arguments over which one accomplished space feats first.

For example, Bezos shaded Musk's ambition to colonize Mars in a private lecture in 2019, while Musk called him a copycat the same year for his plans for internet satellites.

Musk said in a 2021 interview with the Financial Times that Bezos "does take himself a bit too seriously" and "does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering."

Related: Elon Musk Makes Fun of Bezos on Twitter, Purposely Spells His Name Wrong

Musk also publicly criticized Bezos' project "The Rings of Power," a Lord of the Rings adaptation released in 2022, tweeting "Tolkien is turning in his grave."

While the power dynamics between Musk and Bezos may shift after Trump's win, this most recent exchange proves that the dynamics between the two richest people in the world remain contentious.

Trump recently appointed Musk a co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency to help downsize the U.S. government.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

DOGE Leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Say Mandating In-Person Work Would Make 'a Wave' of Federal Employees Quit

The two published an op-ed outlining their goals for their new department, including workforce reductions.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Customers Want More Than Just a Product — Here's How to Meet Their Expectations

Creating a seamless, personalized experience is just as critical as having a great product or service, if not more so — it's the key to winning customers and keeping them loyal.

By Rick Cheatham
Real Estate

Why Real Estate Professionals Should Prioritize Social Responsibility

Integrating social responsibility into real estate can foster community change, build trust and drive long-term business success.

By Ugo Arinzeh
Franchise

McDonald's $5 Meal Deal Will Stay — And a New 'McValue Menu' Is on the Way in 2025

The McValue Menu is slated for a January 2025 debut and will feature a selection of budget-friendly items, allowing customers to customize meals at a lower cost.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Here's How Much Money You Need to Make in Order to Be 'Successful,' According to Each Generation

A new survey by Empower outlines how Americans of different ages define success.

By Erin Davis
Starting a Business

Why Are So Many Course Creators Struggling if It's 'Such an Easy Business'? Here's the Truth Behind the $800 Billion Industry

Creating an online course is so easy — at least, that's what many "gurus" would like you to believe. There's a lot of potential in the $800 billion industry, but here's why so many course creators are struggling.

By Nicki Krawczyk