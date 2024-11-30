His plans for xAI's gaming studio also align with his broader push for AI integration into creative industries

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will launch an AI-powered gaming studio aimed at challenging corporate influence in the gaming industry. The move, Musk says, is an effort to bring creativity and authenticity back to gaming, which he claims has been overshadowed by ideologically driven content.

The announcement came in response to a post by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus on X (formerly Twitter), where Markus voiced frustration with the current state of gaming. "Gamers have always been trolls, anti-greedy corporations, anti-bs," Markus wrote. Musk, in agreement, replied: "Too many game studios are owned by massive corporations. xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!"

Earlier, Musk had also expressed dissatisfaction with certain industry trends, including the inclusion of a pronoun selection feature in the fantasy game Avowed, calling it "unacceptable." His critique highlights his desire to steer the gaming world back to what he perceives as its roots: innovative gameplay and storytelling without external agendas.

His plans for xAI's gaming studio also align with his broader push for AI integration into creative industries. Musk called AI gaming the "future" of the industry, signaling that the new studio will lean heavily on advanced AI technology to redefine player experiences.

Elon's xAI

Launched in July 2023, xAI has quickly established itself as a disruptor in the AI space. The company gained significant attention earlier this year when it open-sourced its ChatGPT rival, "Grok," allowing developers free access to experiment with its technology.

The startup has also attracted robust financial backing. In May 2024, xAI raised USD 6 billion in Series B funding, led by prominent investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, bringing its valuation to USD 24 billion. A new USD 5 billion funding round is expected to double the company's valuation to USD 50 billion within six months.