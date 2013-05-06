Starting a Business

The 10 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs to Live After Graduation (Infographic)

Contributor
Founder of This Dog's Life
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As many aspiring entrepreneurs gird for their college graduations, the idea of starting up, as well as starting a new life in perhaps a different city can be daunting.

As an entrepreneur, much goes into the question of where to live and set up shop. Among other things, you'll probably want to locate in a city that has a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and a healthy stream of talented workers. But also, and perhaps just as important, are the other, softer factors involved. Will you have elbow room? Are the amenities you want available? Can you afford it?

Apartment Guide recently attempted to address some of these burning questions. The findings are part of the apartment search website's survey of 1,000 21-to-24-year-olds, which was conducted in March by RedShift Research. Apartment Guide also analyzed data from Onboard Informatics to determine the top ten cities for post grads.

Even with its sky-high rents and dog-eat-dog job market, New York City managed to top the list, followed by Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. Rounding out the top 10, starting with fourth place, are: Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Portland and Denver.

And while cost of living was a major factor, the data also took into consideration other elements like music scene, restaurants, bars and sports arenas. For other cool tidbits, check out the infographic below:

