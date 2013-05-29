Finance

What's Your Financial Personality?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What's Your Financial Personality?
Image credit: Jelili Ojodu Photography
Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

If you understand how you think and feel about money, you may be able to make more of it.

Financial decisions aren't just about dollars and cents. For most people, they're often rife with emotions and preconceived notions. By analyzing your attitudes about spending and saving, you may be able to make better financial decisions, according to Baltimore, Md.-based certified public accountant Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi. She groups these attitudes into five financial personality types and assigned each one a color to make the concepts easier to understand. Here is a brief synopsis:

  • Green: Typical entrepreneur; believes money should be invested, wants to grow businesses
  • Blue: Good employee or financial manager; keeps budgets, doesn’t take financial risks
  • Yellow: Embodies the work-hard, play-hard mentality; emotional spender, buys luxury items to reward him or herself
  • Gray: Generally content, doesn’t aspire for great wealth; the best investor because of patience
  • Red: Doesn’t handle money in a realistic way; in debt and without a plan to pay it off

Most individuals are a blend of two of “money colors,” says Fajingbesi. By determining yours, you can increase your awareness of your strengths and weaknesses, she says in her recently self-published book What Color Is Your Money? According to Fajingbesi, being financially self-aware can benefit your business in the following three ways:

1. Picking a co-founder or business partner: Bring people on your team who compensate for your financial weaknesses, says Fajingbesi. If you are a blue person, it may be easy for you to keep the budget for your business, but not as easy for you to invest large amounts of money. As an entrepreneur, too much caution can hold back business growth, she says. If you are aware of your conservative nature, then you might want to bring on a business partner who will push you to make investments in your business.

Related: Get a Free Sign for Your Storefront -- And How to Give Away Stuff, Profitably

2. Matching your pitch with the personality of the investor you approach: If you want to build train tracks in Africa, you will be best suited to a gray investor because that individual may not get his or her money back for the next 15 to 20 years, Fajingbesi says. Similarly, match your own investments with the sort of projects which will suit your financial temperament. If you yourself are a gray person, you can consider putting your money to work in community and economic development projects because the returns on your investment will be small and slow, but also can be aligned with your personal beliefs, says Fajingbesi.

Related: U.S. Entrepreneurship Climbs to Highest Level in More Than a Decade (Infographic)

3. Avoiding dire financial mistakes: Knowing yourself can also help you protect yourself from making expected missteps. For example, a green personality is going to want to invest any money he or she can scrape together in lieu of saving any. If you know that you are a naturally impulsive green person, you might develop a routine of running your investment ideas by a trusted blue colleague before you part with your money, Fajingbesi says.

Related: The Startup Money Hunt: When Entrepreneurs Bring In Investors (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance