10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Every single one of our Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies captured the minds and wallets of a large group of people. You can't get strangers to part with their money to support your idea unless it's something they have never seen before. But, even among the list of the Top 100, we found a few standouts that were either really futuristic or even a little strange.
From a pen that lets you draw 3D creations, to a company harnessing the power of bioluminescence to make plants glow to something as simple as a Swiss Army-style key ring, here are 10 of the most innovative and bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies.
Wobble Works, 3Doodler 3D-printing pen
Funded Amount: $2.34 million
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Peter Dilworth, Maxwell Bogue
Lifx, Wi-Fi enabled LED light bulbs
Funded Amount: $1.31 million
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Phil Bosua
SmartThings, connects everyday objects to the internet
Funded Amount: $1.21 million
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Alex Hawkinson
Radiate Athletics, color-changing workout clothes
Funded Amount: $580K
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Kenneth Crockett, Jared Casey
Glowing Plants, project to create glowing pants
Funded Amount: $484K
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Antony Evans, Omri Amirav-Drory, Kyle Taylor
Oru Kayak, full-size origami boat
Funded Amount: $444K
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Ardy Sobhani, Anton Willis
KeySmart, Minimalist key ring
Funded Amount: $330K
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Michael Patrick
StickNFind Technologies, Bluetooth-powered location stickers
Funded Amount: $932K
Funding Platform: Indiegogo
Founder and/or CEO: Jimmy Buchheim
Lumio, Modern lamp that unfolds like a book
Funded Amount: $578K
Funding Platform: Kickstarter
Founder and/or CEO: Max Gunawan
Skell, Bug-A-Salt, insect-eradication device
Funded Amount: $578K
Funding Platform: Indiegogo
Founder and/or CEO: Lorenzo Maggiore