October 24, 2013 2 min read

This story appears in the November 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Every single one of our Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies captured the minds and wallets of a large group of people. You can't get strangers to part with their money to support your idea unless it's something they have never seen before. But, even among the list of the Top 100, we found a few standouts that were either really futuristic or even a little strange.

From a pen that lets you draw 3D creations, to a company harnessing the power of bioluminescence to make plants glow to something as simple as a Swiss Army-style key ring, here are 10 of the most innovative and bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies.

Wobble Works, 3Doodler 3D-printing pen Funded Amount: $2.34 million Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Peter Dilworth, Maxwell Bogue Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Lifx, Wi-Fi enabled LED light bulbs Funded Amount: $1.31 million Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Phil Bosua Visit the Kickstarter Page »

SmartThings, connects everyday objects to the internet Funded Amount: $1.21 million Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Alex Hawkinson Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Radiate Athletics, color-changing workout clothes Funded Amount: $580K Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Kenneth Crockett, Jared Casey Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Glowing Plants, project to create glowing pants Funded Amount: $484K Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Antony Evans, Omri Amirav-Drory, Kyle Taylor Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Oru Kayak, full-size origami boat Funded Amount: $444K Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Ardy Sobhani, Anton Willis Visit the Kickstarter Page »

KeySmart, Minimalist key ring Funded Amount: $330K Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Michael Patrick Visit the Kickstarter Page »

StickNFind Technologies, Bluetooth-powered location stickers Funded Amount: $932K Funding Platform: Indiegogo Founder and/or CEO: Jimmy Buchheim Visit the Indiegogo Page »

Lumio, Modern lamp that unfolds like a book Funded Amount: $578K Funding Platform: Kickstarter Founder and/or CEO: Max Gunawan Visit the Kickstarter Page »