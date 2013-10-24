Finance

10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2013 issue of .

Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Every single one of our Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies captured the minds and wallets of a large group of people. You can't get strangers to part with their money to support your idea unless it's something they have never seen before. But, even among the list of the Top 100, we found a few standouts that were either really futuristic or even a little strange.

From a pen that lets you draw 3D creations, to a company harnessing the power of bioluminescence to make plants glow to something as simple as a Swiss Army-style key ring, here are 10 of the most innovative and bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies.

 

Wobble Works, 3Doodler 3D-printing pen

Funded Amount: $2.34 million

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Peter Dilworth, Maxwell Bogue

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Lifx, Wi-Fi enabled LED light bulbs

Funded Amount: $1.31 million

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Phil Bosua

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

SmartThings, connects everyday objects to the internet

Funded Amount: $1.21 million

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Alex Hawkinson

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Radiate Athletics, color-changing workout clothes

Funded Amount: $580K

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Kenneth Crockett, Jared Casey

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Glowing Plants, project to create glowing pants

Funded Amount: $484K

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Antony Evans, Omri Amirav-Drory, Kyle Taylor

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Oru Kayak, full-size origami boat

Funded Amount: $444K

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Ardy Sobhani, Anton Willis

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

KeySmart, Minimalist key ring

Funded Amount: $330K

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Michael Patrick

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

StickNFind Technologies, Bluetooth-powered location stickers

Funded Amount: $932K

Funding Platform: Indiegogo

Founder and/or CEO: Jimmy Buchheim

Visit the Indiegogo Page »

Lumio, Modern lamp that unfolds like a book

Funded Amount: $578K

Funding Platform: Kickstarter

Founder and/or CEO: Max Gunawan

Visit the Kickstarter Page »

Skell, Bug-A-Salt, insect-eradication device

Funded Amount: $578K

Funding Platform: Indiegogo

Founder and/or CEO: Lorenzo Maggiore

Visit the Indiegogo Page »

