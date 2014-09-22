5 Steps for Becoming an Indispensable Leader

September 22, 2014 4 min read

Indispensable leaders make employees better, they drive revenue and maintain a sense of optimism around the office.

They understand that each day of leading is a challenge and embrace the hurdles they encounter rather than circumvent those obstacles.

These are the individuals who accept full responsibility for the performance of their people. They embrace the fact that the buck stops with them.

Most importantly, indispensable leaders leverage their influence, knowledge and experience in order to make the companies they work for win.

They share an unwillingness to accept defeat. As a result, they figure out what must be done in order to achieve uncanny monetary improvements.

Below, you’ll find a few key implementations that will not only propel you to the next level, but that will also make you invaluable and indispensable to any company.

Remember, the more important an applicant is to their company, the more options they have upon working with recruiters, HR managers or executives upon searching for other jobs.

The Importance of Becoming Indispensable

Personal success without leadership brings only limited effectiveness. Without leadership ability, a person’s impact is only a fraction of what it could be with strong management.

When average leaders depart from an organization, it is an annoyance to that company. HR may have to take significant time and energy to find a replacement, people around the office may have to take on extra responsibility.

Though, it does not hinder the “big picture.” The more difficult you are to replace, the easier it is to negotiate raises, start entrepreneurial ventures within the company and gain the respect of both your subordinates, bosses and clients.

4 Questions for Quantifying How Indispensable You Are

Prior to requesting a promotion, asking for a raise or leveraging another job offer, you have to gauge how crucial you are to the company’s success.

For measurement purposes, there are a few questions that are imperative to answer. Be honest with yourself and, where you fall short make the necessary adjustments to improve your skills, work ethic and sense of character as the greater the consequences for the company, the greater your leverage is in a myriad of areas.

Are employees or clients likely to leave if you depart?

How much disorganization would result from if you left the company?

How much would moral suffer? A leaders’ mood, for lack of a better word is catching.

How long would it take to replace you?

5 Steps for Becoming an Indispensable Leader at Your Organization

1. Create an unified vision among your subordinates. A team doesn’t win the championship if their players are working from conflicting agendas. Getting everyone on the same page will allow you to become a key part of the company as the organization risks losing clients, employees and moral if you leave.

2. Develop a good relationship with those under you. People want to go along with those whom they get along with. Build trust by being honest and authentic.

3. Become cognizant of market changes. Really strong leaders have a special capacity to anticipate the radically unexpected. Start to become cognizant of the moves made by your competitors and be aware of new entrants and threats to the industry.

Companies live and die by their ability to alter business strategies with changing market conditions. Often, the individual who can do this is worth their weight in gold to the company.

4. Surround yourself with people better and smarter than you are. A good leader has the courage to surround themselves with people better than themselves.

5. Gain a heavy duty resilience. Every leader makes mistakes, every leader stumbles and falls. Indispensable leaders learn from mishaps, regroup and then get going with a renewed speed, conviction and confidence.

See It, Believe It, Make It Happen

Work on improving yourself before you attempt to improve others. Find a job that you are passionate about and an industry you are happy with. Know where your time goes.

Remember, becoming an integral part of a company will not only provide you with a happier, more lucrative career, but it will also foster self-confidence and a sense of well-being.

