Ken Sundheim

Ken Sundheim

Ken Sundheim is the CEO of KAS Placement Sales and Marketing Recruiters, a sales and marketing recruiting firm specializing in staffing business development and marketing professionals around the U.S. Ken has been published in Forbes, Chicago Tribune, AOL, Business Insider, Ere.net, Recruiter.com, Huffington Post and many others. He has also appeared on MTV, Fox Business News and spoken at some of the country's leading business schools on HR, job search and recruitment.

More From Ken Sundheim

4 Winning Salary Negotiation Strategies
Salary

4 Winning Salary Negotiation Strategies

Everyone wants to get paid more. Often, that means learning how to win at salary negotiation.
4 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Working With Recruiters
Recruiting

The Do's and Don'ts of Working With Recruiters

In order to work effectively with a recruiter, you need to know how to communicate with them.
5 min read
Do Personality Tests Lead to Better Hiring Decisions?
Hiring

Do Personality Tests Lead to Better Hiring Decisions?

It's only natural that companies turn to psychological assessment tests in the hopes of improving the accuracy and validity of their recruitment processes.
4 min read
6 Ways to Increase Efficiency and Focus
Focus

6 Ways to Increase Efficiency and Focus

Competency no longer does the trick. It is crucial for professionals to not only be able to complete tasks, but to be able to complete them with the utmost efficiency, accuracy and creativity.
4 min read
5 Tips to Controlling Bad Habits
Habits

5 Tips to Controlling Bad Habits

Habits can be changed, but only if we understand how they work and gain a comprehension of the most effective ways to combat undesirable actions.
4 min read
How to Write a Persuasive Email
Email

How to Write a Persuasive Email

Email persuasion is about what you say and when you say it.
4 min read
Selling Yourself in an Interview Without 'Selling'
Interviewing

Selling Yourself in an Interview Without 'Selling'

There are certain tactics you can do during an interview to help leave a good impression -- and they don't involve being fake,
5 min read
How to Be More Persuasive at Work
Persuasion

How to Be More Persuasive at Work

To achieve complex goals, we often must rely upon the hard work and cooperation from those around us.
4 min read
Controlling Bad Habits for a Successful Career
Habits

Controlling Bad Habits for a Successful Career

Habits run our lives. Our behavior has a direct and profound effect on our attitude.
4 min read
The Fundamentals of Successful Thinking
Success Strategies

The Fundamentals of Successful Thinking

People who have developed the right mental disciplines make more money, stretch their abilities more than their peers, enjoy higher positions at work, command more respect and form more meaningful professional and personal relationships.
4 min read
Why Networking Is an Overrated Career Tool
Networking

Why Networking Is an Overrated Career Tool

By itself, networking is ambiguous and inefficient, as the simple act of networking lacks a clear beginning and end goal.
4 min read
What Really Affects Your Ability to Make Money
Hiring Employees

What Really Affects Your Ability to Make Money

These are the factors that are most influential when it comes to a person's earning potential.
5 min read
Learning From Leaders of the Past
Leadership

Learning From Leaders of the Past

To get a true feel of what comprises a leader, it's crucial to analyze those who came before us.
5 min read
The Mentality of a Successful Career
Leadership Qualities

The Mentality of a Successful Career

Success is all in your head. If you want to control your ability to have a lucrative, fulfilling career, it's imperative to control the way you think.
4 min read
15 Behaviors and Traits of Great Leaders
Leadership Qualities

15 Behaviors and Traits of Great Leaders

They have resolve and vision, but are humble about it.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.