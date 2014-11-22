My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Holiday Shopping

It's Your Busy Season. Don't Drop the Ball.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
It's Your Busy Season. Don't Drop the Ball.
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, The Bouqs Company
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every startup has a busy season, and for many that time is right around the corner. Last year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday saw record online sales, $1.06 billion and $1.93 billion, respectively.

Whether a company is engaged in traditional retail, ecommerce or the travel industry, being prepared for the influx of customers is essential for success.

Busy periods are stressful for everyone but often mean the difference between being in the red and getting in the black.

Companies prepping for a flood of buyers this holiday season should do the following:

Related: Marcus Lemonis's Top 10 Tips for Businesses This Holiday Season

1. Ask key questions to plan.

When a flood of orders suddenly rolls in, figure out the answers to these questions: How much merchandise is needed and when? How long will it take suppliers to provide the product?

Where does a supply originate from and how will that affect the company’s distribution cycle? 

2. Critically examine staffing.

Will the company need to bring in temporary or part-time workers to make it through the next few weeks or months?

Figure out how many extra staffers to bring on. Don’t forget to factor in the time it will take to recruit, hire and train these individuals.

The holidays are a great time to make an awesome first impression on a new client and the company won’t want a newbie to drop the ball. Give new hires a little time to get up to speed and accustomed to the organization’s brand guidelines and voice. 

Related: The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need

3. Practice on a smaller scale.

Throughout the year, do run-throughs to prep for the busy season. If the company is selling online, test the website and online ordering system. Look for bugs and broken links and fix them.

Pay attention to lead times and shipping schedules and factor in that this might be increased during holiday season due to heavy demand by other businesses.

4. Consider how to handle mistakes.

No matter how prepared a company is, it could run out of stock unexpectedly or send an order late. The real question is, How will the organization respond?

Set contingency plans for any foreseeable issue that might crop up. Is the team ready? Think of this preparation as a fire drill. If everyone isn’t out on the playground within two minutes, it’s time to practice some more.

Word-of-mouth is powerful in a viral world. That’s why it’s important to reach out to customers to ensure a great experience. At my company, The Bouqs Co., if a customer has a less-than-perfect experience, it's rectified. Not only are replacement flowers or a refund offered, but a personal explanation is provided.

The busy season can be challenging, but it’s also a chance for a company to shine. Being successful is just a matter of thinking ahead and having a clear strategy.

What else can a company do to prepare for its busy season?  

Related: 7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Holiday Shopping

What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season

Holiday Shopping

Don't Let Product Returns Eat Into Your Online Profits This Holiday Season

Holiday Shopping

5 Online Shopping Trends to Watch This Holiday Season