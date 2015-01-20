My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Swipe Fees

U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to controversial debit card "swipe fee" rules, dealing a blow to retailers, grocers and restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.

Businesses pay the fees to banks when customers use debit cards to purchase goods or services. The fees reimburse banks for costs involved in offering debit cards.

The high court's refusal to hear the case keeps intact a March 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that found the fees set by the Federal Reserve at 21 cents per transaction were appropriate.

The dispute between banks and merchants centers around swipe, or interchange, fees that are determined by Visa Inc (V.N), MasterCard Inc(MA.N) and other card networks.

Before Congress intervened, retailers paid as much as 44 cents per transaction, which they said made it hard for small businesses to accept debit cards.

In 2010, lawmakers ordered the Fed to cap the fees in hopes that would reduce prices for consumers. Banks said lower fees might not cover all of the costs in providing cards, such as monitoring for fraudulent purchases.

"Consumers must come first in this process, not the bottom-line of retailers," said Richard Hunt, president of the Consumer Bankers Association. "This drawn-out fight should put on notice those members of Congress who insist upon interfering with the free market."

The fee cap was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law in a provision known as the "Durbin amendment," after its chief supporter, Democratic Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois. After the law passed, the Fed capped fees at 21 cents per transaction.

The National Retail Federation, whose members include Wal-Mart (WMT.N) and JCPenney (JCP.N), the National Restaurant Association and other groups were expecting a much lower cap. They criticized the Fed's interpretation of Dodd-Frank and, in 2011, sued the regulator.

A U.S. district court in July 2013 agreed that lawmakers wanted much lower fees and overturned the Fed's rule.

But the appeals court disagreed, saying in 2014 that Dodd-Frank's language was sufficiently ambiguous to give regulators leeway to set a higher fee cap.

The high court's decision not to hear the case "means retailers will keep paying billions of dollars more than they should, and that fee-hungry banks will continue to rake in unearned profits that ultimately come out of consumers’ pockets," said the National Retail Federation's general counsel, Mallory Duncan.

Fed spokeswoman Susan Stawich declined to comment.

The case is NACS v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-200.

(Editing by Will Dunham)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Payments

The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

Credit Cards

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

Finance

Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees