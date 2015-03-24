My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Editor's Note

It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters
Image credit: Julia Vandenoever
Amy Cosper
Magazine Contributor
Editor in Chief/VP
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How can I become a great brand? How can I make this brand sustainable? What will bring value to my brand? Just what is my story, and how do I tell it? And, my favorite question and the most important by far: What the hell is branding?

Branding is more than a logo. It’s more than a website. It’s more than a business card. It’s more than the colors and typefaces you choose to represent your company. Your brand is your voice in the marketplace, and it is your proposition for disruption. It is your opportunity to create something with lasting impact. It is how you tell your story, and it is absolutely key to your success and your survival. 

Most entrepreneurs go to market not with a brand, but with an idea—an idea that can be so soulful and personal that it can be challenging to present and explain to others. You think everyone should intrinsically understand it, as you do—but they don’t. And that’s why you need to develop effective brand messaging.

One of the most frequent comments I hear is, “People just don’t understand us, our value and what we do, but we are absolutely the best at it.” That statement is a problem. Your brand is your story, and if you can’t tell it, then nobody will get it.

If you ever catch yourself making that sort of statement, take a step back. Because it is total BS. No one is that special. This is business, not Dr. Phil, and if you cannot communicate the value of what you bring to the market, the economy and the world, well then, you have a problem. 

Branding is about knowing what you stand for and how you communicate the values and character of your product or service. As a company founder, this is not so much a design choice as it is a leadership decision. Your job as chief is to know exactly, concisely and in context what you stand for. You are the lone author of your story, your mission and your reason for being. How you tell it is your job.

In this month's issue, we bring you some vivid examples of great branding—from Levi’s to beer koozies to social media stars. These are brought to you by the top minds in the business. Not to play favorites—but, hell, I am playing favorites—perhaps the story in this issue I love most is about one man’s mission to democratize porridge. Yes, porridge. The gooey grain that warms your heart. (Or something like that.)

His name is Lasse Andersen and he lives in Copenhagen, where porridge is sacrosanct. His story is this: In his heart and mind, porridge—cozy, healthy and a major part of Danish food culture—needs to be bigger. Everyone needs access to it. Democratize porridge! He was passionate enough to create a chain of retail outlets and expand into packaged goods. And he has, perhaps by accident, created a brand that is spilling across international borders.

The beautiful and brilliant thing about Andersen’s brand is that its mission and value are crystal-clear to his customers and can be summed up in one word: comfort. 

Branding is about democratizing your product or service. And the April issue of Entrepreneur is meant to help you do just that.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Editor's Note

The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.

Editor's Note

Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.

Small Business Heroes

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur