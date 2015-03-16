My Queue

Cupcakes

Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast

Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast
Image credit: Crumbs Bake Shop via Facebook
Marcus Lemonis is determined to make Crumbs more than just a cupcake chain.

Last week, the bake shop chain announced that it would begin offering a limited breakfast menu at eleven stores in the Midwest and Northeast. Crumbs says it plans to expand the breakfast offerings to other locations in the coming weeks.

"I had a vision of creating America's favorite sweet and snack destination when I invested in Crumbs Bake Shop, knowing that in order for the business model to succeed, we had to increase and diversify the product offering from primarily serving cupcakes," owner Marcus Lemonis, serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC's show The Profit, said in a statement. "The plan was to first stabilize the company, then gather sales data, and build a transformation plan based on facts, market research and customer feedback. Today is the start of that transformation."

Lemonis and Fischer Enterprises, owner of Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn, purchased Crumbs out of bankruptcy in fall 2014. Since that time, Lemonis has been determined to expand the brand's offerings. In November, Lemonis told Entrepreneur he planned to lower the size of the cupcake offering by 20 percent, while cranking up production of cookies, muffins, bagels, Baissants and other new products. The chain has also focused on increasing gluten-free and frozen treat options.

"Cupcakes are fun right now, but in January, my fat ass doesn't need another cupcake," Lemonis said.

Crumbs has not yet announced exactly what the breakfast menu will include. The menu is only in its first phase, and, according to the company, customer feedback will shape how the menu evolves as breakfast is rolled out at more stores across the U.S. 

