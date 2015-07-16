Angry Birds 2 Announced by Rovio

July 16, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on TechnoBuffalo



If you thought the human race had finally persevered and withstood the barrage of Angry Birds sequels, spin-offs, and merchandise, then get ready for this news! Angry Birds 2 is coming out on July 30 for iOS and Android.

Yup, Angry Birds 2. Because Seasons, Rio, Star Wars, Space, and whatever other games came out between then and now simply were not sequels, Rovio gets to release Angry Birds 2. The situation sounds a whole lot like a Halo 4 or Grand Theft Auto IV to me. Those ones in between, they just don’t count.

Rovio has this to say about its game.

Back in December 2009, when we were just a small games studio, we released our 52nd game featuring colorful birds, green pigs, a slingshot and a super catchy theme tune. Fast forward to 2015 and Angry Birds has taken the world by storm.

With 3 billion game downloads, millions of fans across the globe, multiple mashups and spin-offs, collaborations with A-list celebrities and much more, we’re really proud that Angry Birds is the mother of all mobile game apps. And now we’re proud to announce the mother of all sequels – Angry Birds 2!

All of us here at Rovio can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been cooking up! We’re SUPER excited. Follow Angry Birds on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram, Vine and YouTube during the next couple weeks and you’ll see something a little piggy is going on…

Angry Birds 2 flocks into app stores worldwide on July 30. Get ready to fall in love again!

Kami-sama… save us all.