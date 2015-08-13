Book Review: Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future By Ashlee Vance

August 13, 2015 1 min read

Veteran technology and business writer Ashlee Vance must have wondered at times if he was Alice falling down the rabbit hole when writing about the enigmatic (and hard-to-pin-down) Elon Musk. In what is one of the more comprehensive works on the entrepreneur and cult-figure, Vance explores Musk’s beginnings, ventures, and most importantly his vision for the future of humankind. Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future captures a snapshot in time of a man who already has had a tremendous impact on humanity and the way that we think. Vance is to be credited for writing a book that gives us far more understanding of not just Elon Musk the visionary, but also Elon Musk the person via interviews with former staffers, current staffers, family members and friends. A great overview, the most stellar part of this read is Vance’s access to the man himself. Fans of Musk, pick up this book.