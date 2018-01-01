Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey

Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey, founders of Barefoot Wine, co-authors the NYT’s bestseller, The Barefoot Spirit: How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America’s #1 Wine Brand, and The Entrepreneurial Culture, 23 Ways to Engage & Empower Your People. Both recommended by CEO Library for CEO Forum, the C-Suite Book Club, and widely used in school of entrepreneurship. Contact: info@thebarefootspirit.com for keynote speaking, trainings or consulting.
Sustainability
It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies
An authoritative new study finds that regardless of product category, brands with legitimate sustainability claims do better.
Sustainability
Is Your CPG Company on the Right Side of History?
Finding alternatives to plastic packaging choking the oceans is good marketing and you'll be proud of having done it.
Outsourcing
Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales
You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
Sales
Startups That Overlook the Cost of Sales … Fail!
How much did that sale cost? What about the reorder? Until you know that you don't know if you're making money.
Communication Strategies
The More You Talk, the Less They Listen
To stand out, say less.
Renewable Energy
Alaska Is Offering Entrepreneurs a Huge Renewable Energy Opportunity
The widely scattered residents of the largest state are looking for alternatives to reduce their onerous energy costs.
Networking
Networking Rule #1: 'Take Off the Bib and Put on the Apron!'
Everyone knows networking is crucial but nearly nobody is teaching anybody how to do it well.
Social Media Marketing
Does Social Marketing Really Make Dollars and Cents?
Digital marketing is an investment. It takes time to mature before it can pay you back.
Startups
The Top 4 Reasons Startups Fail, According to 14 International Accelerators
The only mystery about startup failure is why founders keep making the same mistakes.
Startups
14 International Accelerators Speak Out on the Top 4 Components for Startup Success
Accelerators have a vested interest in startups succeeding and a front-row seat for observing why they do and don't.
Crowdsourcing
How Crowdsourcing Is Shaping the Future of Everything
Technology is not replacing humans. Our connected world is empowering humanity as never before.
Retail
I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?
Getting your product on the shelves of a big-box store is a complex process that doesn't guarantee success.
Trust
5 Ways to Grow and Build Trust
Trust is built on good, reliable behavior over time.
Personal Branding
The 7 Habits of Highly Brandable People
Stay on brand and make money.
Cause marketing
Get the Word Out With Worthy Cause Marketing
Getting involved at the community level, in all the communities you do business, is the most effective and gratifying market of all.