Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey

Guest Writer
Founders

Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey, founders of Barefoot Wine, co-authors the NYT’s bestseller, The Barefoot Spirit: How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America’s #1 Wine Brand, and The Entrepreneurial Culture, 23 Ways to Engage & Empower Your People. Both recommended by CEO Library for CEO Forum, the C-Suite Book Club, and widely used in school of entrepreneurship. Contact: info@thebarefootspirit.com for keynote speaking, trainings or consulting.

More From Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey

It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies
Sustainability

It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies

An authoritative new study finds that regardless of product category, brands with legitimate sustainability claims do better.
5 min read
Is Your CPG Company on the Right Side of History?
Sustainability

Is Your CPG Company on the Right Side of History?

Finding alternatives to plastic packaging choking the oceans is good marketing and you'll be proud of having done it.
4 min read
Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales
Outsourcing

Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales

You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
5 min read
Startups That Overlook the Cost of Sales … Fail!
Sales

Startups That Overlook the Cost of Sales … Fail!

How much did that sale cost? What about the reorder? Until you know that you don't know if you're making money.
4 min read
The More You Talk, the Less They Listen
Communication Strategies

The More You Talk, the Less They Listen

To stand out, say less.
5 min read
Alaska Is Offering Entrepreneurs a Huge Renewable Energy Opportunity
Renewable Energy

Alaska Is Offering Entrepreneurs a Huge Renewable Energy Opportunity

The widely scattered residents of the largest state are looking for alternatives to reduce their onerous energy costs.
4 min read
Networking Rule #1: 'Take Off the Bib and Put on the Apron!'
Networking

Networking Rule #1: 'Take Off the Bib and Put on the Apron!'

Everyone knows networking is crucial but nearly nobody is teaching anybody how to do it well.
5 min read
Does Social Marketing Really Make Dollars and Cents?
Social Media Marketing

Does Social Marketing Really Make Dollars and Cents?

Digital marketing is an investment. It takes time to mature before it can pay you back.
7 min read
The Top 4 Reasons Startups Fail, According to 14 International Accelerators
Startups

The Top 4 Reasons Startups Fail, According to 14 International Accelerators

The only mystery about startup failure is why founders keep making the same mistakes.
7 min read
14 International Accelerators Speak Out on the Top 4 Components for Startup Success
Startups

14 International Accelerators Speak Out on the Top 4 Components for Startup Success

Accelerators have a vested interest in startups succeeding and a front-row seat for observing why they do and don't.
5 min read
How Crowdsourcing Is Shaping the Future of Everything
Crowdsourcing

How Crowdsourcing Is Shaping the Future of Everything

Technology is not replacing humans. Our connected world is empowering humanity as never before.
6 min read
I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?
Retail

I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?

Getting your product on the shelves of a big-box store is a complex process that doesn't guarantee success.
5 min read
5 Ways to Grow and Build Trust
Trust

5 Ways to Grow and Build Trust

Trust is built on good, reliable behavior over time.
4 min read
The 7 Habits of Highly Brandable People
Personal Branding

The 7 Habits of Highly Brandable People

Stay on brand and make money.
5 min read
Get the Word Out With Worthy Cause Marketing
Cause marketing

Get the Word Out With Worthy Cause Marketing

Getting involved at the community level, in all the communities you do business, is the most effective and gratifying market of all.
5 min read
