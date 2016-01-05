Amal Chaaban
Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis
One of the most underused tools in a human being's arsenal is their brain, or so Dr. Jenny Brockis would have us believe.
Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Using a combination of research findings and basic common sense, the author provides some much needed clarity on what he calls the "leadership industry" and proceeds to dismantle it.
Book Review: Snakes In Suits, By Paul Babiak And Robert D. Hare
How do you spot the employee who is manipulative and abusing their co-workers in a myriad of little ways?
Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor
Some parts of this book tap into how to get the best out of every employee while keeping happiness and motivation at the forefront- a true formula for success.
Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht
When you think of business, is your first thought of how romantic it can be or how you can apply the principles of romance to your business career?
The Heart Led Leader: How Living and Leading from the Heart Will Change Your Organization and Your Life By Tommy Spaulding
The basic premise of this book is quite simple: leaders who live and lead with their hearts in conjunction with applying skills are more successful.