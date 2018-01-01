Amal Chaaban

Book Reviews
Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis
One of the most underused tools in a human being's arsenal is their brain, or so Dr. Jenny Brockis would have us believe.
Book Reviews
Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Using a combination of research findings and basic common sense, the author provides some much needed clarity on what he calls the "leadership industry" and proceeds to dismantle it.
Book Reviews
Book Review: Snakes In Suits, By Paul Babiak And Robert D. Hare
How do you spot the employee who is manipulative and abusing their co-workers in a myriad of little ways?
Book Reviews
Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor
Some parts of this book tap into how to get the best out of every employee while keeping happiness and motivation at the forefront- a true formula for success.
Book Reviews
Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht
When you think of business, is your first thought of how romantic it can be or how you can apply the principles of romance to your business career?
Books
The Heart Led Leader: How Living and Leading from the Heart Will Change Your Organization and Your Life By Tommy Spaulding
The basic premise of this book is quite simple: leaders who live and lead with their hearts in conjunction with applying skills are more successful.
Book Reviews
Book Review: The New Rules of Marketing and PR By David Meerman Scott
Marketing was formally a far simpler task than it is in today's connected world- not too long ago, it was along the lines of thinking up a catchy slogan, designing an eye-catching ad, filming a memorable commercial
Book Reviews
Book Review: Insightout By Dr. Tina Seelig
In the world of business today, innovation is a key player in the success or failure of any company. It's no longer enough to just have ideas, those ideas must be brought to life through action
Book Reviews
Book Review: The Negotiation Book By Steve Gates
There is perhaps no more important skill in business than the art of negotiation.
Book Reviews
Book Review: 5 Gears - How To Be Present And Productive When There Is Never Enough Time By Jeremie Kubicek And Steve Cockram
In a world full of constant distractions and time-consuming tasks, the authors believe we are experiencing not only technological advances but cultural upheaval.
Book Reviews
Book Review: The Daily Edge By David Horsager
The Daily Edge is about workflow and productivity but if you take the time to go deeper and really implement the truly practical hints on a regular basis, you will see a change.
Book Reviews
Book Review: How To Stand Out By Dr. Rob Yeung
Dr. Rob Yeung's How To Stand Out explores the tasks and ideas that push you out of your comfort zone.
Book Reviews
Book Review: Mindfulness Pocketbook: Little Exercises For A Calmer Life By Gill Hasson
Individuals with busy lives: the Mindfulness Pocketbook is a valuable tool with advice and exercises that will help you not only in your personal life, but your business one as well.
Book Reviews
Book Review: The Gift Of Time By Gail Thomas
Author Gail Thomas aims to show you how one key item can both give you back valuable time to pursue new paths to grow your business, and to make your staff grow and expand in their roles
Book Reviews
Book Review: Love Your Job By Kerry Hannon
Senior management and 'treps can use the book to help stagnant employees get motivated and productive again.