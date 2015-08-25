Innovation Now Presented by

This Video Doorbell Lets You Answer Your Door With Your Smartphone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Video Doorbell Lets You Answer Your Door With Your Smartphone
Image credit: Ring | Official Website
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read
Presented by

Two years ago, Jamie Siminoff did the walk of shame off the set of Shark Tank. Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary rudely told the serial entrepreneur-inventor that he was dead to him for not accepting his offer. His pitch on the popular show yielded zero dollars and embarrassment. He had failed, and in front of millions.

Flash forward to today and Siminoff’s invention that tanked on Shark Tank -- Ring, a video doorbell that lets people answer their doors using their smartphones -- is flush with investor cash, including an infusion from Richard Branson just last week. (The British billionaire randomly saw someone use his smartphone to interact with a UPS delivery man via Ring and “was immediately hooked by the product.”)

“It’s like beyond surreal,” Siminoff recently told Business Insider, reflecting on his company’s post-Shark Tank rebound. “I still can’t believe it.”

ring-bell-video-camera-smart-phone

Image credit: Ring

Related: This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is

Siminoff and fellow consumer tech veteran Mark Dillon founded Ring four years ago and have raised some $38 million in the last year alone. The mission of their business, which now has 120 employees, is to “reduce crime in communities and empower consumers by creating a ‘ring’ of security around homes and neighborhoods.”

The $199 Wi-Fi connected doorbell features an HD night-vision video camera that records video in real-time and saves it to the cloud for $30 per year. Outfitted with motion sensors, speakers and a microphone, the compact device also enables for two-way communication. When someone arrives on your doorstep, the app issues smartphone notifications via its companion iOS or Android app to alert you to arriving guests and delivery people -- anyone, even potentially suspicious visitors. That way, you can tell visitors or delivery people you’ll be just a minute or ask them to come back later. You can even tell unwanted guests to buzz off (or perhaps something more polite).

ring-bell-video-camera

Image credit: Ring

Related: This $30 Device Can Break Into Almost Any Keyless Door in Your Car or Home

So far, the invention has amassed an estimated $3 million in sales, some of which Siminoff chalks up to publicly blowing it on Shark Tank. “There was definitely a snobbery of, ‘Oh you were on Shark Tank’ almost like, ‘That's embarrassing,’” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Then I showed them the numbers and what the show has done for us in terms of awareness and everything else. If you're a consumer brand, I don't think there's anything else quite like [Shark Tank] that can do that for you.”

Who’s dead to who now, “Mr. Wonderful”? Looks like Siminoff never needed your money in the first place. Your reach was more than enough.

Related: Why This Hearing Device Is Making Noise With Investors

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

Make Working Online Safer and Faster with Disconnect VPN

Security

This Simple App Securely Manages Your Passwords Seamlessly

Security

Protect Your Personal and Business Data With This Discounted VPN