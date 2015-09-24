Innovators

How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job
Image credit: Tom Mckenzie
On fertile ground: Jesse Vollmar of FarmLogs.
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Growing up in rural Michigan, Jesse Vollmar watched as technology transformed the world around him, while life on the farm remained labor-intensive and stuck in the past. “There was a widening gap between what was possible and what was actually being applied to agriculture,” he says.

In 2012 Vollmar and fellow computer science grad Brad Koch founded Ann Arbor-based FarmLogs. Their goal: to create web and mobile software that gives farmers instant access to soil maps, rainfall statistics and heat mapping and growth analyses to help make farming more efficient and profitable. 

FarmLogs partnered with a satellite operator to gather and analyze data from the past five growing seasons. Armed with information about rainfall, temperature and soil conditions, the startup created comprehensive maps of conditions in the fields—the type of intel farmers once had to gather by traversing every acre under production, manually noting any changes they observed.

Image Credit: Tom Mckenzie

“Farmers shouldn’t have to be data scientists, tech geeks or designers to manage their operations,” Vollmar says. “This was the first time complex data like this was accessible to farmers.” 

After participating in the Y Combinator tech accelerator—FarmLogs was the first farming-focused startup ever accepted into the program—the duo started marketing their data science tools to farmers growing row crops such as corn, wheat and soybeans. The potential global market helped Vollmar, CEO, and Koch, CTO, raise $15 million in venture capital, including a $10 million Series B round funded last winter. 

Vollmar claims that FarmLogs has already managed more than $20 billion worth of U.S. crops, an amount that represents 25 percent of the market.

For the 2015 growing season, FarmLogs introduced a free crop-health monitoring tool that uses satellite images to identify flooding, pest problems and other threats. If a problem is spotted, farmers receive a text alert with the exact GPS coordinates of the trouble zone. 

Revenue comes from convincing farmers to upgrade to an annual subscription for $299, which includes access to a feature that automatically records activities such as seeding and harvesting.

Nearly all the farmers using FarmLogs are located in the Midwest, with at least 100 acres in production, but Vollmar sees the whole world and the $4.2 trillion global agri-business industry as a potential customer base. 

“Big ag companies weren’t pushing the industry forward at a pace we felt the farmers deserved,” he says. “We wanted to build a business that has a massive impact on agriculture and lets us invent the future of farming.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovators

How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community

Innovators

11 Proven Habits of Highly Innovative People

Innovators

Employees, Not Consultants or Executives, Are Your Best Innovators