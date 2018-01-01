Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2015
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
A brief history of turning things upside down.
Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?
An electric-charged plan to drive an eco-revolution in Asia.
How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job
FarmLogs turns to big data to update age-old practices.
Business Travel
The Case for Travel Agents
When DIY becomes too much, should you outsource travel planning?
Project Grow
Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet
Wealthy families have money to invest. Here's how to find it.
Franchises
Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago
Check out the newest kids on the franchise block.
Video Marketing
3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy
Video marketing that really resonates
Project Grow
3 Tips for Creating a Press Release That Gets Results
An expert offers tips to help you spread the word.
Mobile Payments
Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses
The adoption of mobile payment systems is nearly universal -- except on Main Street.
Project Grow
What to Expect When Selling Your Business to a Private Equity Group
From the first meeting to after the ink is dry on the contracts, we'll show you the steps of selling to private equity.
Startups
How This Startup Is Making It Easier for Renters to Find Housing
RadPad garnered 10,000 downloads in its first month.
Seed Funding
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.