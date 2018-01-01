Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2015

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2015
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship

A brief history of turning things upside down.

Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?

An electric-charged plan to drive an eco-revolution in Asia.

How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job

FarmLogs turns to big data to update age-old practices.

The Case for Travel Agents
Business Travel

The Case for Travel Agents

When DIY becomes too much, should you outsource travel planning?
Elaine Glusac Writer | 4 min read
Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet
Project Grow

Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet

Wealthy families have money to invest. Here's how to find it.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago
Franchises

Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago

Check out the newest kids on the franchise block.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy
Video Marketing

3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy

Video marketing that really resonates
Ann Handley | 5 min read
3 Tips for Creating a Press Release That Gets Results
Project Grow

3 Tips for Creating a Press Release That Gets Results

An expert offers tips to help you spread the word.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 1 min read
Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses
Mobile Payments

Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses

The adoption of mobile payment systems is nearly universal -- except on Main Street.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
What to Expect When Selling Your Business to a Private Equity Group
Project Grow

What to Expect When Selling Your Business to a Private Equity Group

From the first meeting to after the ink is dry on the contracts, we'll show you the steps of selling to private equity.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
How This Startup Is Making It Easier for Renters to Find Housing
Startups

How This Startup Is Making It Easier for Renters to Find Housing

RadPad garnered 10,000 downloads in its first month.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
Seed Funding

SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think

An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
