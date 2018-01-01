Carren Jao

More From Carren Jao

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire
Business Unusual

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
3 min read
4 Steps These Business Owners Took to Solve a Major Industry Problem
Food Industry

4 Steps These Business Owners Took to Solve a Major Industry Problem

These entrepreneurs created a business that helps people run their food ventures.
3 min read
These Small Cosmetics are Shaking Up the Beauty Industry in a Big Way
Beauty Products

These Small Cosmetics are Shaking Up the Beauty Industry in a Big Way

A direct-to-consumer beauty line puts portability first.
4 min read
How Muji Created a Cult Following of Design Enthusiasts
Project Grow

How Muji Created a Cult Following of Design Enthusiasts

Its products have no visible brand identifiers -- and that's proven to be a good thing.
4 min read
How Companies Are Trying to Bring Marijuana Ads Online

How Companies Are Trying to Bring Marijuana Ads Online

As more states legalize cannabis, the burgeoning sector is embracing the digital-marketing tactics long favored by more traditional industries.
8 min read
How One Apparel Brand Is Bringing Style to Sustainable Clothing
100 Brilliant Companies

How One Apparel Brand Is Bringing Style to Sustainable Clothing

Nothing hip and sexy about sustainable and recycled fabrics? Guess again.
6 min read
Scents and Sensibility: How This Historic Perfumery Is Innovating
Business Unusual

Scents and Sensibility: How This Historic Perfumery Is Innovating

A 400-year-old company blends perfumes -- and business practices -- old and new
5 min read
How Nature's Beauty Led This L.A. Art House to Blossom
Creative Entrepreneur

How Nature's Beauty Led This L.A. Art House to Blossom

Natural Curiosities creates wall art, furniture and other pieces sold to major retailers and the interior design trade.
4 min read
Vertical Gardens Exist. You're Welcome.
Gardening

Vertical Gardens Exist. You're Welcome.

Living walls are sprucing up retail spaces.
4 min read
How These Founders Reinvented the Apron and Won Over Celebrity Chefs
Fashion Design

How These Founders Reinvented the Apron and Won Over Celebrity Chefs

Founded in 2012, H&B now supplies aprons for more than 700 restaurant clients across the globe.
3 min read
Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games
Business Unusual

Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games

Cocktails mix with vintage video games at the newest arcades.
3 min read
Meet the Man Behind Some of the World's Most Famous Water Fountains
Business Unusual

Meet the Man Behind Some of the World's Most Famous Water Fountains

From his backyard to the opening ceremony at the Olympics, Mark Fuller's water works have made a big splash.
5 min read
How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back
Ready for Anything

How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back

Heath Ceramics is focusing on building value over volume.
4 min read
Meet the Entrepreneurs at the Forefront of the Space Race
Space Travel

Meet the Entrepreneurs at the Forefront of the Space Race

Richard Branson and other adventurers take on the final frontier.
15+ min read
The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack
Wacky Business Ideas

The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack

Traffic lights for toilet stalls cuts down on bathroom wait times at concerts, stadiums and other venues.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.