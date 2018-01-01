Carren Jao

Business Unusual
How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire
Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
Food Industry
4 Steps These Business Owners Took to Solve a Major Industry Problem
These entrepreneurs created a business that helps people run their food ventures.
Beauty Products
These Small Cosmetics are Shaking Up the Beauty Industry in a Big Way
A direct-to-consumer beauty line puts portability first.
Project Grow
How Muji Created a Cult Following of Design Enthusiasts
Its products have no visible brand identifiers -- and that's proven to be a good thing.
How Companies Are Trying to Bring Marijuana Ads Online
As more states legalize cannabis, the burgeoning sector is embracing the digital-marketing tactics long favored by more traditional industries.
100 Brilliant Companies
How One Apparel Brand Is Bringing Style to Sustainable Clothing
Nothing hip and sexy about sustainable and recycled fabrics? Guess again.
Business Unusual
Scents and Sensibility: How This Historic Perfumery Is Innovating
A 400-year-old company blends perfumes -- and business practices -- old and new
Creative Entrepreneur
How Nature's Beauty Led This L.A. Art House to Blossom
Natural Curiosities creates wall art, furniture and other pieces sold to major retailers and the interior design trade.
Gardening
Vertical Gardens Exist. You're Welcome.
Living walls are sprucing up retail spaces.
Fashion Design
How These Founders Reinvented the Apron and Won Over Celebrity Chefs
Founded in 2012, H&B now supplies aprons for more than 700 restaurant clients across the globe.
Business Unusual
Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games
Cocktails mix with vintage video games at the newest arcades.
Business Unusual
Meet the Man Behind Some of the World's Most Famous Water Fountains
From his backyard to the opening ceremony at the Olympics, Mark Fuller's water works have made a big splash.
Ready for Anything
How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back
Heath Ceramics is focusing on building value over volume.
Space Travel
Meet the Entrepreneurs at the Forefront of the Space Race
Richard Branson and other adventurers take on the final frontier.
Wacky Business Ideas
The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack
Traffic lights for toilet stalls cuts down on bathroom wait times at concerts, stadiums and other venues.