Seed Funding

SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of the venture funds I work with specializes in seed investments: early-stage deals that are often made with young, bright, first-time entrepreneurs who’ve been working hard to get the chance to build their dream company. After enduring a tough diligence process, they couldn’t be more excited to nab some funding and start working. Or so you’d think. Fact is, so much effort goes into scoring the money that when the dust settles, some entrepreneurs don’t know what happens next.  

When it comes to guiding entrepreneurs through this transition, I like to use the analogy of a scuba tank. For pre-revenue companies, starting out is like working
underwater at progressively deeper depths. There is a balance between getting as much done as quickly as you can and knowing the right time to go up for more air. The key is learning what to do to ensure there is another tank (a new funding round or other capital raise) waiting for you when you head back up to the surface.

That’s where key performance indicators come in. We identify KPIs with all our early-stage founders to help them focus on a few core metrics that matter in their industry. KPIs vary greatly based on the company, but common ones include number of new users, customer retention and monthly recurring revenue. 

A note of caution: KPIs need to be handled with care. There is no bigger buzz kill for newly funded entrepreneurs than to turn their vision and creativity into numbers and tracking. After all, we fund these folks because they take chances and think big. 

Great teams of investors and entrepreneurs find ways to make this work. Instead of pitching KPIs like an accounting burden that could drag their company to the bottom of the sea, we challenge our founders to not just meet their numbers, but to blow past them. This buys them credibility and time to try new things while they juggle everything from hiring a team to building and marketing their product.   

If the company is growing like crazy, there’s almost nothing an entrepreneur can’t try in the effort to build out his or her vision. If it’s stalled, then they know it’s time to come up for a new tank of air.

All entrepreneurs (even the legendary ones) are constrained by the size of their air tank at the beginning of a venture. When they run out of air, they drown (lose everything), come up for a new tank (raise more funding) or get out of the water (pivot to something new). The key for my neophyte entrepreneurs is to realize that it’ll take many dives—and tanks—to get all the work done.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Seed Funding

Is Seed Funding the Right Answer for Your Startup?

Seed Funding

SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think

Seed Funding

This Mobile Seed Fund Just Added Two More Partners