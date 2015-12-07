Stress Management

Reduce Stress in Your Office This Holiday Season

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Reduce Stress in Your Office This Holiday Season
Image credit: The News & Observer | YouTube
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Along with parties, Secret Santas and cookie exchanges, this time of year comes with increased stress as employees attempt to balance their workload with holiday shopping and social events.

Holiday stress invades offices and cubicles, causing productivity to plummet as employees’ focus shifts from work to holiday happenings – making travel arrangements, buying gifts, planning social gatherings and juggling the extra expenses of the season. Rick Gibbs, performance specialist with Insperity, a human resources and business performance firm, says business owners need to anticipate the invasion of holiday stress into the workplace, but with a little bit of planning, you can help prevent the stress of the season from destroying productivity.

Be flexible.

The holidays cause everyone’s schedules to fill up. “Keep in mind that people do have personal events that they do during the holidays,” says Gibbs. Offering employees flex time so they can run their holiday errands and leave early to attend children’s holiday concerts will help to ensure employees stay on task while they’re at the office.

Plan ahead.

Gibbs recommends getting out the holiday calendar ahead of the season to plan your workload and employees’ holiday schedules. Sit down with your team, allowing everyone input into what will happen during the season. Simply allowing employees to be involved in holiday planning, Gibbs says, can help reduce their stress. “It gives people a degree of control over their time,” he says.

Related: Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You

Boost morale.

Amidst the busy-ness of the holiday season, making the workplace a fun place to be can help boost employee productivity. While employee-assistance programs that offer stress-management tactics can help employees deal with the additional stress the holidays bring, social activities that encourage employees to get together can help boost morale. Giving employees the opportunity to give back by participating in a charitable event is a great way to lower stress. “Research shows one of the best ways to boost people’s well-being is to do something for someone else,” says Gibbs. 

Set the tone.

Set realistic expectations for the workload employees are expected to carry during the holidays. Gibbs says company owners and managers need to set the tone by adopting a more relaxed work schedule during the holidays. “If you’re a workaholic who arrives early and leaves late, people will have a hard time taking flex time. They’ll have an expectation that they will be expected to do the same thing,” says Gibbs.

Reflect and look ahead.

“The end of the year is a good time to stop and be grateful,” says Gibbs. Take some time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the accomplishments of your team. Expressing gratitude to employees who have helped you achieve your goals can help give your team the motivation they need to move into the next year with high spirits.

Related: 4 Strategies to Regulate Your Emotions in Stressful Situations

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stress Management

How to Make Stress Work to Your Advantage

Stress Management

Learn Time and Stress Management Techniques to Empower Your Business

Stress Management

These 5 Products Can Help You Get Some Much-Needed R&R