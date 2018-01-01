Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans

Guest Writer

Lisa Evans is a health and lifestyle freelance journalist from Toronto.

More From Lisa Evans

Positive Thinking Is an Obstacle to Achieving Your Goals
Positive Thinking

Positive Thinking Is an Obstacle to Achieving Your Goals

Daydreaming about your future puts your body into a position where it's harder to get what you want.
3 min read
6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals
Goals

6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals

Want to meet the promises you are making yourself? There are apps for that.
5 min read
Father and Son Business Owners Share Their Secrets to Success
Growth Strategies

Father and Son Business Owners Share Their Secrets to Success

In time for Father's Day, successful father and son business owners share how they balance their personal and professional relationships.
3 min read
How to Balance a Growing Business When Your Family Is Growing Too
Work-Life Balance

How to Balance a Growing Business When Your Family Is Growing Too

Running a business is hard work. Raising a family is hard work. Is it possible to do them both at the same time? With these tried and true tips, it sure is.
6 min read
How Motherhood Prepares You for Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

How Motherhood Prepares You for Entrepreneurship

The qualities that make one a great entrepreneur are the same as what makes you a good mother.
5 min read
The Pros and Cons of Working With Your Spouse
Working with a Spouse

The Pros and Cons of Working With Your Spouse

Sharing a home, a bed and a business can be great. Or it can be challenging.
4 min read
Using the Winning Habits of Top Athletes to Fuel Your Success
Habits

Using the Winning Habits of Top Athletes to Fuel Your Success

Developing a daily routine is a key to athletic success and it can also help your business.
5 min read
Why You Should Ditch the Keyboard and Meet in Person Instead
Meetings

Why You Should Ditch the Keyboard and Meet in Person Instead

Some important elements of communication are lost in digital exchanges.
3 min read
How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down
Asking for Help

How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down

A willingness to ask for help is one of the largest differentiators between exceptional achievers and ordinary achievers.
3 min read
Finding Your Focus Through 'Deep Work'
Focus

Finding Your Focus Through 'Deep Work'

Working on something intently will produce much better results than working with distracted, fragmented attention.
4 min read
Why Sleeping on a Decision May Not Help You
Decision Making

Why Sleeping on a Decision May Not Help You

There's nothing about sleep itself that gives us more insight or makes us more confident in a decision.
3 min read
The 5 Things Your Doctor Wants You to Change This Year
Personal Health

The 5 Things Your Doctor Wants You to Change This Year

There are a few simple changes you can make so the entrepreneurial lifestyle doesn't kill you.
4 min read
How to Find the Right Remote Work Space for Your Company
Remote Workforce

How to Find the Right Remote Work Space for Your Company

The secrets of those who successfully work remotely.
3 min read
Creating an Alternative to the Office Holiday Party
Holiday Parties

Creating an Alternative to the Office Holiday Party

Christmas parties aren't the only way to spread holiday cheer around the office.
4 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of the Office Secret Santa
Christmas

The Do's and Don'ts of the Office Secret Santa

Secret Santa programs at Christmas can be great for morale. Try not to be a Grinch about them.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.