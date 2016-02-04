My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1. Create certainty

“There’s a big difference between getting someone to like your product and getting someone to buy,” says Derek Rucker, a social psychologist at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. They need to feel certain it’s right for them, so engage their doubts. “Challenge consumers to critique your product. When they fail to find significant faults, they become more confident of the product’s merits.”

2. Reinforce the positive

During a sales conversation, listen closely for comments your customer makes that reinforce your position. Maybe they say, “I’ve never thought of it that way.” Or, “I can see how that might help us.” Then respond by saying “I hear that a lot,” or mention another client of yours who said the same thing. You’re bringing them over to your way of thinking, says Rucker.

3. Let the customer do the selling

Think of it this way: Rather than sell a customer, you’re providing the evidence for customers to sell themselves. Rucker suggests asking potential buyers what they look for in your type of product. “The idea is that if they self-generate the list of attributes they desire, and we have those, then they can conclude for themselves we are the right product for them,” he says.

4. Keep meeting their needs

“People buy in order to experience the feelings they get from having their needs met,” says Phil Glosserman, a sales coach and co-author of The Referral Code and Selling the Feeling. Your product may meet those needs, yes, but customers are also looking for you to meet them on a personal level. If a potential customer doesn’t like something in your product, call back when it’s fixed -- and say thanks for the great idea.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

8 Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Numbers

Sales

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Sales

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales