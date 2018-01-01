Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2016
Featured Article
The Artist Otherwise Known as an Entrepreneur
'Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.' – Pablo Picasso
Your Alma Mater Might Want to Finance Your Startup
Alumni investment groups join the VC landscape.
Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?
Is the common practice an ethical one? Our expert explains.
Franchises
The Work Behind Fast-Growing Franchises
Quick overexpansion is easy. But preparing for strong, lasting growth? That's harder.
Ready for Anything
Would You Try This Man's Wacky Sales Pitches? (You Should -- They Worked!)
Doug Baldasare would try just about anything to close a sale. Here's how he got customers' attention.
Ready for Anything
3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Ask Entrepreneur
Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?
Marketing consultant Lisa Illman, founder of KritterKommunity.com, explains how.
Etsy
How This Program Lets Etsy Businesses Grow Quickly
A new tool helps DIY-ers turn into full-fledged manufacturers.
Franchisors
Why One Man Came Out of Retirement to Start a Custom T-Shirt Franchise
The most inventive franchises can have unexpected starts.
Writing
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
Ask Entrepreneur
4 Steps to Better Protect Your Ideas
Brainpower is good. Brainpower you own is far better.