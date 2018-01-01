Ann C. Logue

Ann C. Logue is the author of Hedge Funds for Dummies and Day Trading for Dummies.

More From Ann C. Logue

How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business
Perfection

How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business

Author and researcher Jane Bluestein explains the problems with chasing perfection, and how to avoid them.
2 min read
Expert Advice: How to Up Your Cyber Security
Cybersecurity

Expert Advice: How to Up Your Cyber Security

What you need to know to fend off a hack attack
3 min read
Trim the Fat From Your Startup
Starting a Business

Trim the Fat From Your Startup

The lean movement is often associated with big business, but its principles can work for small companies, too.
3 min read
How to Build Your Business to Attract Buyers
Starting a Business

How to Build Your Business to Attract Buyers

Creating a business with the intent to sell demands forward-looking thinkingfrom the very beginning.
8 min read
Sticker Shock
Finance

Sticker Shock

The price you charge for products or services says a lot about your company's competitive ways. Here's how to do it right.
4 min read
Bringing on a Business Partner? Avoid This Common Mistake
Starting a Business

Bringing on a Business Partner? Avoid This Common Mistake

Having a business partner can be invaluable. Having the wrong--or no--partnership agreements can be disastrous.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.