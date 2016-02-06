My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

This Vital Tip Will Make Your Voice Mails More Effective

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Vital Tip Will Make Your Voice Mails More Effective
Image credit: Pexels
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The experiment: In a trial conducted for the sales and marketing consultancy Corporate Visions, researchers monitored two subtly different types of pitches from a bank. The pitch to one group of potential customers began like this: “You need to know that 40 percent of companies that take a bank loan still fail.” The pitch to the other group began by focusing on the benefits of the credit line.

The result: Sales to the first group -- the one that heard that 40 percent stat before anything else -- were 10 percent higher than sales to the other group. Why? Humans feel the pain of loss twice as much as they’re pleased by gain, according to Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman. Loss aversion plays a major role in the decisions we make, particularly anything that involves a change from the status quo; this makes it a powerful lever for sales.

How it works for you: Whether it’s on a voice mail, in an email headline, or on a call, you have to quickly introduce an insight that your customers weren’t aware of -- and one that makes them consider the way they currently do business. “Don’t even leave your name until the message is out there,” says Riesterer, one of the project’s researchers.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

8 Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Numbers

Sales

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Sales

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales