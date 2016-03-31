Four Ways To Hold Yourself Accountable For Success

March 31, 2016 3 min read

Failing to achieve our intentions happens because of two basic elements. The first is not knowing your why- your purpose within your life mission. Once that is established and clear, we can build representative goals that create a framework to harness the right culture to organically grow in line with our life’s purpose and mission.

The second reason we often fail to achieve our intentions is passion and motivation starts to fade with time and people begin to second guess their desires, as well as their ability to maintain high levels of focus and effort on the desired goal. One of the key differences between success and failure is simply our level of action. Success requires action. We must stop making excuses for our lack of follow through. Here are four ways to take responsibility for the realization of your personal goals:

1. Track your progress

We must continue to reflect on our commitments and performance towards the task in hand. We must document and journal our personal commitment towards a project or relationship. Periodically I track what I spend within a week. When you track what you spend or what you eat, you start to become conscious and accountable. Using the premise of tracking and measuring your progress helps you become conscious of the steps you make, that’s a big part of taking responsibility.

2. Make gratitude a habit

When we focus on what we have it creates an abundance mindset. When we practice gratitude, we put our minds in the best position of achieving success. When we are so grateful we are in a positive frame of mind which impacts on present and future endeavors.

3. Develop a personal growth plan

We must be men and women who educate ourselves. We educate ourselves by opening ourselves up to knowledge and revelations. The challenge then is to apply that knowledge into our life and business. Each year, I set aside a budget of money to invest in my self-development. I may use this budget to purchase books, audio podcasts, seminars, and attend events that are in line with my growth objectives. I am committed to invest in me; the greatest investment you will ever make is in yourself. When we focus on our own personal growth we will naturally achieve the goals we set.

4. Find your success buddy

If you haven’t got a success buddy, someone you can check in with once each week, I encourage you to make finding that partner a priority. Every Friday, I meet with my success buddy for one hour and we discuss our wins, losses, and challenges that occurred over the week. It builds the accountability that we all need to help us take responsibility for our success, and helps to cast away the habit of making excuses we can so easily fall into.

