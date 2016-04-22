My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners
Image credit: Andrew Hetherington
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sometimes, closing a deal means schlepping halfway across the country-or around the world. Here are the best hotels, food, luggage, jet-lag cures, investor-impressing bars and more to make that business trip a little more pleasurable.

See the winners here:

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airport

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road