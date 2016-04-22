Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

April 22, 2016 1 min read

Sometimes, closing a deal means schlepping halfway across the country-or around the world. Here are the best hotels, food, luggage, jet-lag cures, investor-impressing bars and more to make that business trip a little more pleasurable.

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airline

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Terminal Design

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Airport

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings