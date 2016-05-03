My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Swap Your Swiffer for This Dust-Zapping Tool Inspired by Lizards

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Swap Your Swiffer for This Dust-Zapping Tool Inspired by Lizards
Image credit: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Joe McDonald | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Put away your old rags and feather dusters, people. Dust removal is going high tech.

Researchers at Yale University say they’ve found an unusual source of inspiration for a new tool to zap dust: the feet of geckos. Turns out, the adorable little lizards are able to climb walls and other surfaces because the pads of their feet are chock full of microscopic pillars and electrostatic.

Of course, making the jump from lizard feet to dust collecting is 100 percent obvious. “When you’re talking about dust, you’re talking about electrostatic charges,” Hadi Izadi, a Yale postdoctoral associate, said in a press release. Izadi was the lead author on recently published paper on the science behind the school’s tool in the war on dust.

Microscopic images of silica dust particles lifted by micropillars, 50 micrometers in diameter.
Image credit: Yale | Vanderlick Lab

Related: This Company's Tech Allows You to See Through Walls

Yale says the thought behind this creative application originated in the school’s Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, where dusting valuable paintings was a chore. Apparently, acrylic paints are especially porous, so using any type of physical tool or cleaner would risk damaging the artwork.

With geckos on their minds, Izadi and his team developed a sheet of plastic that contains millions of microscopic, electrostatically charged pillars. Yale says they range in size from 2 to 50 micrometers in diameter to attract different size dust particles.

Unlike the sticky quality of lizard feet, Izadi’s sheet is made of elastic and a non-sticky polymer. In other words, it sucks up dust without getting stuck.

The researchers say they’ve tested their gecko-inspired dust sucker on multiple types of surfaces, so the application of this tool extends beyond the world of art conservation. Perhaps it’s time for Geico to sell more than just insurance.

Related: Watch This Jetpack-Wearing Entrepreneur Rocket Past the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

Far Out Tech

Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield