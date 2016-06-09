Risk Taking

4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big
Image credit: Chris Delorenzo
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Maverick maneuvers can carry a startup into uncharted territory, both good and bad. But when they turn out well, these unconventional decisions become legendary strokes of genius, leaving the rest of us to wonder, Why didn’t I think of that? William Hsu, managing partner of VC Mucker Capital, sees this trait all the time. “To be successful, you need an anti-establishment sensibility and a willingness to be contrarian,” he says. “It’s what enables you to get up and do it.” The entrepreneurs here will show you how. 

Read more here:

This Tech Founder Runs His Company Between Surf Sessions in Hawaii
How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker
This Swim School's Model Makes Life Easy for Franchisees
These Founders Called 1,000 Customers Personally -- and They'd Do it Again

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Risk Taking

Thrive in a Competitive Marketplace with TV's 'Survivorman' Les Stroud

Risk Taking

4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big

Entrepreneurship

6 Things Business School Won't Teach You About Entrepreneurship