Innovation Now Presented by

Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed
Image credit: Fabio Filippi
Back to work: The Dharma Yoga Wheel was just the start.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Presented by

During summer 2014, New York City yoga studio owners Raquel Vamos and Dov Vargas created a rudimentary website for $35 to sell a plastic wheel they invented to help with deep back stretches. At most, they expected to get a few dozen orders for the $99 yoga prop from friends and students. But after a few months, they were selling up to 100 Dharma Yoga Wheels a day. After a year, they’d raked in $1.3 million and garnered Instagram raves from popstress Britney Spears and a number of NFL players. 

But the couple knew this was hardly cause to rest on their laurels. They understood that one product does not make a thriving company. So Vamos quit her full-time nursing job and threw herself into the business. The team then hired a seasoned marketer to help keep the company in the spotlight, and got to work creating various yoga wheel upgrades and spin-offs, including an international yoga-teacher-training program based on their invention.

“You can’t get too stale with the business,” Vamos says. “You’ve got to constantly keep creating.” In fact, she says, the best time to research how to improve a product, create accessories for it and otherwise expand your business is the moment you launch it. Vamos hopes that mindset keeps the company moving forward, with the potential to bring in $1.7 million by the end of this year. 

Read more success stories about turning a hobby into a paying job here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation Now

Can Entrepreneurs Disrupt Worldwide Social and Environmental Problems?