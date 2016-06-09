Innovation Now Presented by

How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker
Image credit: Chris Delorenzo
Craft vintner: Ben Parsons, founder of the Infinite Monkey Theorem.
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Presented by

Having cut his teeth in the traditional winemaking world of picturesque estates run by stodgy, old-guard oenophiles in New Zealand and Australia, Ben Parsons saw an industry that “was stale and needed a kick in the ass.”

Now the Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT), Parsons’ 8-year-old winemaking venture -- based in an industrial stretch of Denver, of all places -- is kicking butt with a business model he calls “back-alley winemaking.” In short, he’s delivering top-shelf wine to the masses in a number of ways, including 250-milliliter cans sold in four-packs. His inspiration: the beer world’s microbrew revolution. “The craft brewing industry has kind of nailed it,” he says.

Infinite Monkey Theorem

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Lee

For Parsons, a product of the respected oenology program at the University of Adelaide in Australia, it’s about bringing wine to a wide audience rather than adhering to the staid romantic vision for how wine should be made and dispensed. “You can make wine anywhere,” he says. “You don’t need to have a winery next to a vineyard, tucked away in some exotic place. So I thought, Why not put a winery in the city where 85 percent of the population lives, and where you can become part of the city’s culture?” 

Parsons’ commitment to sourcing local fruit for his wines means that those produced for kegs and bottles at his 15,000-square-foot facility in Denver are made largely from grapes grown on the western slope of Colorado. His newly opened Austin, Texas, winery and tasting room leans heavily on Texas’s winegrowing region, where, he says, high temperatures, among other factors, result in a “strange chemistry” that makes it a challenge to produce good wines.

But Parsons and IMT thrive on strange chemistry. Last year Parsons’ concept jumped from odd experiment to bona fide cultural movement: The company’s sales of canned merlot, Moscato, rosé and white-blend wines increased from 180,000 cans to a projected 1.5 million this year. Now Parsons says he’s looking to leave the monkey’s footprint in other cities where people prefer their wine without the pretense.

Read about more unconvenal decisions that paid off here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation Now

Can Entrepreneurs Disrupt Worldwide Social and Environmental Problems?