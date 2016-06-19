Fathers

Meet the Modern Dad (Infographic)

Meet the Modern Dad (Infographic)
Image credit: Simon Ritzmann | Getty Images
It's Father's Day, 2016, and time again to salute America's outdoor barbecuin', basketball-thumpin', child-care-offerin' men we all know and love.

Wondering how much time American dads spend at childcare and housework, as opposed to their forebears? Or, how fatherhood-friendly modern-day companies are? Consider this infographic from Giftagram and all the information it imparts about modern dads.

Modern Day Dad (Infographic)

