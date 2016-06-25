The 10 Best Tech Hubs to Live and Work (Infographic)

June 25, 2016 1 min read

Sure, Silicon Valley is home to some of the most successful technology companies, such as Alphabet, Tesla and Apple -- but what if you don’t want to live in the very expensive San Francisco Bay area?

A study done by Expert Market takes average salary, cost of living and several other factors into account when finding the best tech hubs to live and work.

Check out the infographic below for the business resource company's picks for the top 10 startup tech hub locations if you’re looking to balance out your work and life: